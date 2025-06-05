Worcester Red Sox Giving Fans Remarkable Souvenir of Triple-A Career of Marcelo Mayer
Marcelo Mayer's career with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox was short. But very memorable.
Mayer appeared in 43 games with the WooSox before the Red Sox put him on the major league roster on May 24. He had a slash line of .271/.347/.471/.818 with nine home runs, 43 RBIs and 80 total bases at the time of his call up.
Now, the WooSox are commemorating his time there with a bobblehead that is authentically Mayer, right down to his thick, dark hair and trademark eye black and bubble gum.
The WooSox will give the Mayer bobblehead to the first 5,000 fans to go through the turnstiles at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., on Aug. 24 when they play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
It is clear the WooSox valued the brief time Mayer spent with the organization.
“Marcelo is one of the most talented players and thoughtful teammates we have ever had come through Worcester,” Mario Oliveira, Worcester's director of baseball operations, said in a news release. “We are grateful to Marcelo for the impact he had on thousands of WooSox fans in such a short period of time. His work ethic, his professionalism, and his leadership at such a young age make him so easy to root for, and we'll be rooting for him for many years to come.”
It's the second bobblehead day this season for Mayer; the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs honored him last month. But when Mayer was shown photos of his WooSox bobblehead, it's clear he had a special fondness for that one. The resemblance is remarkable.
“Oh, my god, that is insane. That might be the best bobblehead of all time," the 22-year-old said. "With the bubble gum? That’s sick.”
Mayer, an infielder is off to a slow start with the Red Sox, batting .188 in his first nine MLB career games. He got his first major league RBI on Wednesday with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning of an 11-9 win over the Los Angeles Angels.