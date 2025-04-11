Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros Complete Trade with Minor Leaguer as Player to Be Named
The Atlanta Braves finalized their earlier trade to the Houston Astros on Friday, sending minor league right-handed pitcher Patrick Halligan west.
On Tuesday, the Astros traded right-hander Rafael Montero, 34, and cash to the Braves, with terms calling for either cash or a player to be named later in return. The Astros announced Friday that the player they are receiving is Halligan.
Halligan, 25, was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Pensacola State College in Florida. He has yet to make his major league debut.
Halligan was released by the Royals on April 23, 2023, and picked by the Braves days later.
Halligan has spent five seasons in the minor leagues and has an 11-15 record with a 4.39 ERA and six saves in 107 games (16) starts. He has 218 strikeouts in 209 innings with a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Before the trade, he was on the roster of Double-A Columbus and had given up two runs on one hit in one inning in the early days of the season. He has been assigned to the Astros’ Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks, where the Astros can try to develop him into a major league reliever.
Montero won the World Series with the Astros in 2022.
He made his debut in the majors in 2014 with the New York Mets and spent four seasons there. After missing all of 2019 with an injury, Montero played with the Texas Rangers (2019-20) and Seattle Mariners (2021) before being traded to Houston at the 2021 trade deadline.
So far with the Braves, Montero has pitched one scoreless inning.
In his career, Montero is 22-28 with a 4.70 ERA and 47 saves in 325 games (30 starts).
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Baseball America says the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, rank very high on the talent scale. CLICK HERE:
RARE BREED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays puts him in extremely rare company. CLICK HERE:
ALMOST BACK: Former Chicago White Sox all-star readying for first MLB game in almost two years. CLICK HERE: