Chicago White Sox's Triple-A Team Earns Enormous Praise from National Publication
The times, they could be a-changin’ for the Chicago White Sox.
That’s according to Baseball America, which on Tuesday released its list of the top 10 teams in the minor leagues when it comes to talent. Their nod for the No. 1 farm team went to the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
But right behind them on the list were the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A team of the crosstown White Sox.
The Knights have three Top 100 prospects, as rated by Baseball America, and they also have eight prospects among the Top 30 in the organization.
And after the White Sox finished with a 41-121 mark in 2024 to set the record for the most losses ever in a season, the team needs an infusion of young talent.
“Shortstop (No. 72 on Top 100) is looking to bounce back after a rough 2024 season—and even rougher start to 2025—but he remains one of the younger position players in the league. Chase Meidroth (No. 8 on Top 30) gives the team another well-rounded infielder. The White Sox have the best pair of catching prospects on any MiLB team with (No. 51 on Top 100) and (No. 100). The pitching is stronger on the White Sox’s Double-A team, but RHPs Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), Nick Nastrini (No. 14), Eric Adler (No. 21) give the team a chance to tame Charlotte’s hitter-friendly ballpark.”
The good news didn’t stop there for the White Sox. Baseball America ranked the Double-A Birmingham Barons No. 6 on the talent list.
