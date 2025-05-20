Boston Red Sox Tap Into Independent League to Nab Left-Handed Pitching Prospect
An independent league pitcher will be getting his shot with a major league franchise.
The New York Boulders of the Frontier League broke the news on Monday that the Boston Red Sox purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher PJ Labriola.
Labriola, 24, had made three relief appearances for the Boulders so far this season, and picked up his first save in the pro ranks on Saturday. That was the highlight of a season that so far has gotten off to a slow start for the 6-foot-7, 225-pound pitcher. In three innings, he gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk.
His numbers throughout his college career don’t impress at first glance, but the Red Sox clearly saw some potential worth taking a chance.
In five seasons split between Clemson (2020-22) and North Carolina State (2023-24), Labriola had a 5-0 record but an ERA of 8.63 and a WHIP of 1.958. In 47 college games (four starts), he threw 48 innings, allowing 53 runs (46 earned) on 64 hits and 30 bases on balls. He struck out 52.
He also pitched in six games for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League last summer.
Boulders manager TJ Stanton said he sees strong traits in Labriola.
“As soon as we started to pursue PJ this winter, we knew that he was a special player, and we also knew that he was very much of the radar of a few different organizations,” Stanton said in a news release.
“I could not be happier for PJ and absolutely love getting the opportunity to be a part of these great players’ baseball journeys. Hopefully there will be many more to come!”
The Red Sox have yet to announce an assignment for Labriola.
Related MiLB Stories
FUTURES GAME: An Atlanta Braves icon will manage the National League minor leaguers in the Futures Game in July. CLICK HERE
LITTLE PAPI? A son of Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member David Ortiz is putting himself on the organization’s radar. CLICK HERE
GOING, GOING, GONE: A St. Louis Cardinals top prospect took no mercy on a building beyond the right-field fence. CLICK HERE