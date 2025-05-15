Son of Boston Hall of Fame Member Putting Himself on the Radar in the Red Sox System
The son of a Boston Red Sox legend is putting himself on the map for the team’s Florida Complex League club. Oh, and that team had a memorable day on Thursday.
The FCL Red Sox defeated the FCL Pirates 9-0, with three Red Sox pitchers combining on a no-hitter in the seven-inning game. Six Red Sox batters contributed a total of seven hits.
It was the first win of the season for the Red Sox (1-7).
Among those to get a base hit was D'Angelo Ortiz, son of Baseball Hall of Fame member David Ortiz, who finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and an RBI. The younger, Ortiz, who turns 21 in July, played in the Futures Collegiate League and at Miami Dade College before being selected by the Red Sox in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Ortiz, who plays defensively on the infield, has appeared in seven games and has a batting line of .368/.458/.421 with an OPS of .879.
Also standing out for the Red Sox on Thursday was 17-year-old shortstop prospect Avinson Pinto, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base to raise his average to .333.
No one yet is calling D’Angelo Ortiz “Little Papi”; he has a long way to go to come close to the accomplishments of Boston’s beloved “Big Papi.” The elder Ortiz played 14 of his 20 seasons with the , winning three World Series. He was inducted in the Baseball of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 2022 after having been selected in his first year of eligibility.
He ended his career with a .286 average with 2,472 hits, 632 doubles, 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs.
