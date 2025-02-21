Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect to 'Regroup' After Scary Incident on Mound
The Los Angeles Dodgers resume Cactus League play Friday breathing a big sigh of relief.
Bobby Miller, a former top prospect of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in concussion protocol but appeared to escape more serious injury when he was struck in the forehead by a 105.5 mph comebacker on Thursday in their Cactus League opener against the Chicago Cubs. He fell to the ground, but after being checked out by a trainer, walked off the diamond in Glendale, Ariz., on his own.
The Dodgers gave no timeline for his return.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Miller, 25, posted to social media platform X on Thursday night. “Really means a lot. Scary moment I’m good! All praise to the man above … can’t wait to get back on the mound.”
Miller was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 38 prospect in the game before the 2022 season and No. 21 ahead of the 2023 campaign.
In 2023, he was integral for the Dodgers, whose pitching staff was riddled by injuries. He started 22 games and posted an 11-4 record with a 3.76 ERA, throwing 124.1 innings and striking out 119.
But he took a step back in 2024, going 2-4 with an 8.52 ERA in 13 starts. He finished 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts at Triple-A Oklahoma City, saddled by inconsistency and injuries throughout the season.
When pundits talk about the Dodgers’ stacked pitching rotation, Miller’s name has come up in conversation about the potential fifth starter. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin, both returning from injury, also are among those in contention. This could be a setback for Miller, however, in his quest to make the rotation, and he could find himself opening the season at Oklahoma City.
To manager Dave Roberts, the cautious approach is the right one.
"I think he’s going to regroup, lay low and get his wits about him, and make sure he’s OK," Roberts said. "After that, Lord willing he’s fine, then I think we’ll have the conversation, because … he’s going to want to get back out there.”
Infielder Max Muncy, who was at the mound as Miller was being tended to, called the incident “terrifying and frightening.”
"Thankfully, he seems like he was OK. When the trainer came out, asked him if he knew where he was, he made a little joke about hanging a curveball," Muncy said. “Right then, you kind of knew he was fine."
