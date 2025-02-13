Milwaukee Brewers' Well-Regarded Pitching Propect to Start Season on 60-Day Injured List
Left-hander Robert Gasser, a top prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system, will open the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list.
The move wasn’t exactly a surprise since Gasser had Tommy John surgery last July. Manager Pat Murphy told reporters at spring training in Phoenix on Wednesday that Gasser isn’t expected to return until late August or early September, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Gasser, 25, is still on track for a late August-early September return to the Brewers, according to Rosiak.
When Gasser arrives, the Brewers will hope he shows what he did in five appearances in 2024 before the elbow injury. In a five-game (five starts) glimpse, Gasser was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 28 innings, striking out 16 and walking one.
In parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level, Gasser was 11-4 in 34 games (33 starts) with a 3.99 ERA in 173.2 innings with 214 strikeouts.
He was ranked No. 98 on Baseball America's Top 100 prospect list prior to the 2024 season.
The 6-foot, 192-pound Gasser was a second-round pick of the Houston Astros in 2021, and was traded to the Brewers on Aug. 1, 2022, in the deal that sent All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Astros.
The move was made on Wednesday to free a spot on the Brewers’ 40-man roster for left-hander Tyler Alexander, who signed a one-year deal.
Alexander, 30, was 6-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 23 games (nine starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays last season. He is a six-year veteran with a 17-28 career record and a 4.55 ERA in 143 games (52 starts).
