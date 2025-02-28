Ex-National League Rookie of the Year Watches Sons Share Cool Moment on Field at Spring Training
Eric Karros had countless highlights in his 14-year career, including winning the National League Rookie of Year award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But one of his coolest moments in his long baseball life must have come on Thursday, when his sons, Jared and Kyle, exchanged lineup cards at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., before the Dodgers met the Colorado Rockies.
Jared, 24, is a non-roster invitee with the Dodgers, who selected him in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s a 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher.
Younger brother Kyle, 22, was taken by the Colorado Rockies in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He’s a 6-5 third baseman, also a non-roster invitee.
Like their father, who is a broadcasters on Dodgers games, both brothers played college baseball at UCLA.
Before the game Thursday, Kyle marched out to home plate with the Colorado lineup, where he was met by Jared with the Dodgers’ card.
Arizona journalist Nate Mills captured the moment and posted it to social media.
Neither of their managers had written a Karros into the starting lineup, but both played – just not against each other. Jared pitched the fourth inning for the Dodgers, giving up one hit and striking out two. Kyle entered the game in the sixth inning as a defensive replacement, then went 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Kyle raised his spring training average to .467 (7-for-15) with a 1.062 OPS.
Jared has appeared in two spring training games, pitching two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
While neither brother is a candidate for the Opening Day roster, they undoubtedly have impressed thus far in spring training, building on solid minor league careers to date.
Jared has appeared in 37 games (33 starts) in the Dodgers’ system, rising as high as Double-A Tulsa. He has an 11-5 record and a 3.15 ERA in 151.1 innings.
Kyle played his first full season in the minors in 2024, appearing in 123 games for High-A Spokane. He hit .311 with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs.
If these brothers stay on their current trajectory, they could exchange lineup cards at the big level one day with the Rockies and Dodgers.
