Former Chicago White Sox Batting Champ Turns MiLB Deal into Opening Day Roster Spot
Infielder Tim Anderson will be restarting his major league career where it all began.
The Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of Anderson, meaning he’ll be in the dugout at Rate Field on Thursday when the Chicago White Sox host the Angels on Opening Day.
Anderson, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Angels in January.
The White Sox selected Anderson with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2013 MLB Draft, and he debuted with the club in June 2016. That started a Chicago career that spanned 895 games and included an American League batting title in 2019 and two All-Star selections.
Anderson hit .335 in 2019, then saw his average dip slightly each season until it plummeted to .245 in 2023, falling nearly 60 points from .301 in 2022.
The White Sox didn’t offer him a contract following the 2023 campaign, and he signed with the Miami Marlins. After a .214/.237/.226 start to the season, the Marlins released him July 5 after 65 games.
With the Angels this spring, those numbers improved to .263/.311/.333 in 21 games. He had one homer and three RBIs and stole three bases.
The Los Angeles infield isn’t set as the season starts.
Shortstop Zach Neto, recovering from shoulder surgery, will start the season on the injured list. Anderson’s teammate with the White Sox, Yoan Moncada, has a thumb injury and might not play in Chicago, leaving a hole at third base.
Anderson, Kevin Newman, Kyren Paris and Nicky Lopez all provide depth for the Angels’ infield as the parts continue to move.
While Newman could start Opening Day at shortstop, Luis Rengifo could shift to third if Moncada isn’t ready to play, potentially opening a spot for Anderson at second base.
