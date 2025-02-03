Former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco Signs Minor League Deal With Yankees
Veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees, hoping to gain a spot with the team for a 16th big league season.
Jack Curry, a YES Network studio analyst, was the first to report the news about the pitcher on Monday.
Carrasco will turn 38 on March 21, the week before the season starts.
He spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Guardians, reuniting with the organization with which he made his major league debut in 2010. Last season, he had a 3-10 record and 5.64 ERA in 103.2 innings over 21 starts.
Cleveland initially acquired Carrasco at the 2009 trade deadline, when the Philadelphia Phillies sent him to the American League squad with catcher Lou Marson, infielder Jason Donald and minor league pitcher Jason Knapp for outfielder Ben Francisco and pitcher Cliff Lee.
Lee was coming off the 2008 American League Cy Young Award, when he was 22-3 with Cleveland.
Carrasco spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Cleveland, including the 2019 season, which was interrupted in May when he was diagnosed with leukemia. After three months away, he returned to pitch and was named American League Comeback Player of the Year.
In January 2021, he was involved in the second significant trade of his career when Cleveland shipped him and shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets for infielder Andres Gimenez, infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario and two minor leaguers.
Carrasco signed a one-year free agent deal with Cleveland before the 2024 season.
Carrasco has a career record if 110-103 with a 4.14 ERA in 324 appearances (277 starts). He has struck out 1,662 in 1,641.2 innings. The Venezuelan finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award balloting in 2017, when he led the majors with 18 wins.
