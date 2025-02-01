St. Louis Cardinals Restock Farm System, Sign 2 Pitchers and Catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals signed three players to minor-league contracts, headlined by veteran right-hander Zack Weiss, who will try to stick with a big-league club in 2025.
Also signed this week were right-hander Victor Santos and catcher Yohel Pozo.
Weiss, 32, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds out of UCLA in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft but largely has been a career minor leaguer. He has made 25 relief appearances over parts of three seasons with the Reds (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2022-23) and Boston Red Sox (2023).
He has a career record of 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA, striking out 33 batters in 27.1 innings.
In 10-plus in seasons in the minor leagues, Weiss is 21-30 record with a 3.89 ERA and 50 saves in 299 games (nine starts). He has tallied 573 strikeouts in 409 innings.
He was assigned to Triple-A Memphis.
Santos, 24, was acquired in the trade that sent Tyler O’Neill to the Boston Red Sox in December 2023 and signed a two-year minor league contract to remain in the Cardinals system. He has yet to appear in a major league game and isn’t expected to play this season as he rehabilitates a foot injury that he apparently suffered while pitching in the Dominican Winter League.
Pozo, 27, has 21 games of MLB experience to his credit, all coming with the Texas Rangers in 2021. He has a career average of .284 in 74 at-bats with one homer and nine runs driven in.
He spent the past two productive seasons at Triple-A Las Vegas. In182 games in 2023 and 2024, he has 225 hits, 33 home runs and 135 RBIs.
The Cardinals also assigned him to Memphis.
Related MiLB Stories
EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES: The Dodgers won the World Series and they also have a top-rated farm system, per the latest rankings from Keith Law of The Athletic. CLICK HERE:
HERNANDEZ FINDS NEW HOME: Jonathan Hernandez, who previously pitched for the Rangers and Mariners, has a new home on an MiLB deal. CLICK HERE:
M's ARE COOKING: The Seattle Mariners have done very little this offseason at the big-league level, but they do have the top system in the sport, per one insider. CLICK HERE: