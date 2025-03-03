Houston Astros' Top Prospect Making a Name for Himself in Grapefruit League Action
Houston Astros executives might be thinking that outfielder Cam Smith, the team’s top prospect, will make fans forget the name Kyle Tucker one day soon.
In fact, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart named Smith as the Astros player who has become the prospect to watch at spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla.
From McTaggart:
“Smith, acquired from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade in December, walked in his first two plate appearances in Grapefruit League play before belting a pair of opposite-field homers in his first two official at-bats on Feb. 25 against the Mets. Smith, the Astros’ No. 1-ranked prospect and , won’t make the Opening Day roster, but general manager Dana Brown could move him quickly through the system if he keeps hitting in the spring and beyond.”
Smith, 22, was selected by the Cubs in the first round (No. 14 overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida State.
He got his feet wet in the minors in the Cubs system in 2024, appearing in 32 games between three levels and playing five games with Double-A Tennessee. Overall, Smith hit .313 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.
He made a good impression in his second outing this spring – that Feb. 25 game against the Mets.
He showed why he was a first-round draft pick and the centerpiece of the return the Astros. The two round-trippers came in his first two official spring training at-bats.
On Monday against the Miami Marlins, Smith pinch-ran for Jose Altuve in the sixth inning. When he came to bat in the seventh against reliever Jake Ekness, he hit a bases-clearing triple to stake the Astros to a 4-3 lead. Then, in the ninth inning with the Astros up 5-3, he walked.
In five spring games, Smith is batting .571 with two home runs, six RBIs, four walks and one strikeout in just seven official at-bats. That translates to a .727 on-base percentage and a 1.714 slugging percentage.
The Astros likely had Smith pegged to start the season at Double-A Corpus Christi, but they will be watching his progress closely the rest of spring and in the minor leagues.
