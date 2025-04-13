Boston Red Sox Call Up Former Closer to Take Place of Injured Starter on Roster
The Boston Red Sox are calling up veteran pitcher Michael Fulmer before Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive had the report with Tyler Milliken of Section 10 posting the following:
Michael Fulmer has been called-up with Richard Fitts landing on the 15-Day IL with a right pec strain, per @ChrisCotillo.
Fulmer has a 3.09 ERA/3.31 FIP in 11.2 IP down in AAA. That includes 18 strikeouts and 6 walks.
Velo hasn’t ticked up much. Topped out at 93 on 4/10.
Fitts left Saturday's loss against the White Sox with the injury. Fulmer, 32, is a seven-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs. A former starter, he won the American League Rookie of the Year for Detroit in 2016 and was an All-Star in 2017. He became a reliever predominantly in 2021 and became a solid one, posting 14 saves in 52 appearances.
He missed all of 2024 with Tommy John surgery and has become a starter again, making two starts out of three appearances with Worcester. It's unclear how the Red Sox plan on using him, especially with Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito nearing returns from their own injuries.
The Red Sox enter play on Sunday at 7-9 overall and losers of five of their last six contests. They are on the verge of being swept by the hapless White Sox, who are 4-10.
First pitch on Sunday is 2:10 p.m. ET as Garrett Crochet (BOS) pitches against Shane Smith (CWS).
