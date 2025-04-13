Boston Red Sox Call Up Former Closer to Take Place of Injured Starter on Roster

Michael Fulmer has been called-up with Richard Fitts landing on the 15-Day IL with a right pec strain, per @ChrisCotillo.



Fulmer has a 3.09 ERA/3.31 FIP in 11.2 IP down in AAA. That includes 18 strikeouts and 6 walks.



Velo hasn’t ticked up much. Topped out at 93 on 4/10. pic.twitter.com/GcrPuM8df9