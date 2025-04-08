Milwaukee Brewers Officially Send Valuable Starting Pitcher Out on Rehab Assignment
The Milwaukee Brewers, desperate for some good news on the pitching front, got it on Tuesday, announcing that right-hander Tobias Myers is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. He's been out all season thus far with an oblique issue.
The Brewers staff has dealt with a ton of attrition over the last year.
Aaron Ashby experienced issues in spring training, and DL Hall and Robert Gasser are on the 60-day injured list. Brandon Woodruff is working his way back from serious right shoulder surgery in 2023, and comes with significant question marks. Nestor Cortes is already on the injured list as well, and the team lost Frankie Montas and Wade Miley in free agency.
Forced into a starting rotation spot to cover for last year's injury issues, Myers went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA over 27 starts for the Brewers in 2024. He struck out 127 batters in 138.0 innings and helped lead Milwaukee to a National League Central crown and a trip to the playoffs.
Unfortunately, they were beaten by the New York Mets in three games during the wild card series.
Milwaukee enters play on Tuesday at 5-5 overall. They'll take on the 2-7 Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET as Freddy Peralta pitches against lefty Kyle Freeland.
Peralta is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA while Freeland is 0-1 with a 2.13. Nashville will begin their weeklong series with the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Related MiLB Stories
PAINTIN' THE CORNERS: Andrew Painter, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, is set for his first affiliated game action since 2022 this week. CLICK HERE:
MOVIN' ON UP: The Blue Jays saw Will Wagner graduate off their prospect list, leading to Christopher Polanco earning a spot. CLICK HERE:
OUT OF THE STADIUM!: Jac Caglianone, the first-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2024, hit a ridiculous homer at Double-A Arkansas on Saturday. CLICK HERE: