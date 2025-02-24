Boston Red Sox Prospects Matt Duffy, Cole Tolbert to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
The lower levels of the Boston Red Sox's farm system just took a pretty substantial hit.
According to Beyond the Monster's Andrew Parker, pitching prospect Matt Duffy suffered a full UCL tear in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery on March 5. That same day, fellow pitching prospect Cole Tolbert will have a Tommy John procedure of his own after also tearing his UCL.
As a result, both right-handers are expected to miss the entire 2025 season.
Duffy, 23, and Tolbert, 22, both finished 2024 with Single-A Salem.
Duffy, who was set to transfer from Canisius College to South Carolina, wound up going to the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The Canadian went 4-5 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.095 WHIP and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 starts and one relief appearance in 2024 – his first full season as a pro.
Boston selected Tolbert in the 18th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, just before he could complete his transfer from Ole Miss to Troy. He tossed just 11.1 innings as a pro last summer, going 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA, 1.500 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Neither Duffy nor Tolbert are ranked as top-60 prospect in Boston's farm system by SoxProspects.com. Still, Duffy especially had showed promise and was expected to ascend to the higher levels of the minors in short order.
