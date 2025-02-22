Tampa Bay Rays Prospect Chandler Simpson Makes Wild Catch in Spring Training
Fresh off a historic season on the basepaths, Chandler Simpson continued to show off his speed in spring training.
Simpson came off the bench to serve as the Tampa Bay Rays' center fielder in the sixth inning of Saturday's Grapefruit League showdown with the Boston Red Sox. It wasn't his first appearance of spring training, as the 24-year-old prospect went 2-for-2 against the New York Yankees on Friday.
The Red Sox led 4-1 in the top of the seventh when Simpson – set up in right-center – got his first chance of the afternoon.
Designated hitter Marcelo Mayer got a hold of the first pitch he saw, sending it deep to left-center. Simpson jumped on it right away, though, going into a full sprint before laying out for the diving catch.
Simpson did a somersault and popped back up with a fist pump, all in one swift motion.
In the bottom of that same inning, Simpson ran out a ground ball to third for an infield single.
Simpson did not make MLB Pipeline's preseason top 100 rankings entering 2025, but he was one of the 10 players who just missed the cut. He ended 2024 ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Rays' farm system, then earned a non-roster invite to spring training camp over the winter.
In 110 games between High-A and Double-A last season, Simpson racked up 104 stolen bases, becoming the first player in either the majors or minors to reach the century mark since 2012. He has averaged 143 stolen bases per 162 games in his minor league career thus far, converting on 86.6% of his attempts.
The Rays selected Simpson in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Through 233 minor league games, he has hit .326 with one home run, 30 doubles, six triples, 63 RBIs, 104 walks, 91 strikeouts and a .768 OPS.
In a poll conducted by MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo earlier this offseason, executives landed on Simpson as the prospect with the best speed tool across all of the minor leagues.
Simpson's speed tool has been graded at an 80, while his hit tool garnered a 65, his field and arm tools earned 50s and his power tool was given a 20.
If Simpson keeps making the kind of plays he did Saturday in Port Charlotte on Saturday, his field tool could grade out higher before he reaches the big leagues.
Related MiLB Stories
- MOORE VYING FOR 3B JOB: With Anthony Rendon out and Yoán Moncada banged up, the Angels are giving 2024 first round pick Christian Moore a shot at third base. CLICK HERE
- CWS DUMP CHAPELLI: The White Sox reportedly released Cuban infielder Loidel Chapelli Jr. after his development seemingly stalled in High-A. CLICK HERE
- HURD TO MISS 2025: New York will be without another top pitching prospect for the season, as 2024 draft pick Thatcher Hurd is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.