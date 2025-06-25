Chicago White Sox Manager Gives Positive Report On Jonathan Cannon's Rehab Start
CHICAGO –– White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon made his first rehab start Tuesday night with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
The right-hander finished with three scoreless innings, one hit, one walk, two strikeouts and 48 pitches against the Toledo Mud Hens. Cannon is working his way back from a lower back strain, which led to him being placed on the 15-day injured list on June 3.
"Came out of it well. Feels good," Venable said Wednesday. "Threw an additional 10 pitches after his outing just to lengthen out. So I think four ups and around 60 pitches. He came out of it feeling good and it was a good, quality workload for him, too."
The next step in Cannon's recovery remains unclear, as Venable was not sure on Wednesday whether Cannon will make another rehab start or rejoin the major league team for his next start. But given recent injuries to starting pitcher Davis Martin and reliever Cam Booser, the White Sox could certainly use Cannon's innings as soon as possible.
"We’re going to talk through it today, really give him the day to see where he’s at," Venable said. "Although it’s all positive and we’ll make that decision in the coming days. We want him back as soon as we can."
In his second season with the White Sox, Cannon, 24, has a 4.66 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP across 10 starts and 12 appearances. He logged 63.2 innings with 68 hits, 33 earned runs, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 51 strikeouts.
