Chris Getz Looking For Consistency From Chicago White Sox Prospect Colson Montgomery
CHICAGO –– Colson Montgomery's 2025 season has been anything but consistent.
So as the Triple-A Charlotte Knights begin the second half of their season on Tuesday, White Sox general manager Chris Getz harped on consistency and routine with Montgomery, the team's 2021 first-round pick and No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
Montgomery, 23, got off to a woeful start in his first 103 plate appearances in Charlotte this season, striking out 43 times and hitting just .149 with a .479 OPS.
Getz said on April 29 that Montgomery was headed to the team facility Arizona for individualized work with White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller for about two weeks. Early returns on that time used to make adjustments and mentally reset were positive. Montgomery posted a .341 batting average with six doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, five walks and 10 strikeouts in his first 10 games back with the Knights.
But the 6-foot-3 shortstop wasn't able to maintain that level of production. Over the last 15 games, he's 7-for-52 at the plate, a .135 batting average with one double, a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, five walks and 21 strikeouts.
He missed time on two separate occasions after being hit by pitch on the knee and hand. Getz attributes the recent struggles to the injuries, as well as Montgomery slipping back into the things the White Sox tried to fix in Arizona.
"I think a little bit of both," Getz said Monday in Chicago. "Overall he has been healthy. We have seen some signs and then there's a stretch here or there that perhaps he's kind of getting exposed at times. It's about closing the holes, making the adjustments and continuing to stay confident."
"Just want him to maintain a routine. He understands what he needs to do on a mechanics standpoint. This game can be very challenging and you can fall into these traps along the way. He's still growing as a player and a person. It's just a matter of being as consistent as possible on a daily basis with his routines and then the approach at the plate."
It was a bit of a long shot, but not an impossibility, for Montgomery to be the White Sox Opening Day shortstop, which made the slow start even more concerning. At the very least, going into the season Getz expected Montgomery to play shortstop for the White Sox at some point in 2025.
That may still be the case, but Montgomery has things to prove before getting the call up to the major leagues.
"More than anything, just want him to get as consistent as possible," Getz said. "He's been nicked up with some minor injuries since he's come back from Arizona. He's had a stretch of production and took a foul ball off of his knee and took a hit by pitch to his hand. So really to not only just consistently get him on the field, but put together some at-bats on a regular basis before we bring him up there."
