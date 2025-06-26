Could Another Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Be on the Way Because of Injury?
Seattle Mariners top prospect Harry Ford could be on the way to Seattle after the Mariners saw catcher Mitch Garver exit in the bottom of the bottom of the fifth inning of a game on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.
Garver was hit in the mask/cheek area by a foul ball. His exit could be precautionary given the importance placed on safety from head injuries, but it's still notable that he left, given that it forced the Mariners to lose the designated hitter and insert Cal Raleigh into the game as the catcher.
Ford is the No. 60-ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and if he is, in fact, summoned to the big leagues, he'll be the second Top-100 prospect to debut for the M's this season, joining Cole Young.
The Mariners have nine Top-100 prospects in the organization, with Young, Ford, Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo, Jurragenlo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan, Felnin Celesten, Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes.
Ford has put together a solid season for Triple-A Tacoma, hitting .311 entering play on Thursday. He's also carrying a .426 on-base percentage, with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. A solid runner, he's also stolen three bases. He stole 35 bases last season at Double-A Arkansas.
The Mariners are wrapping up the series with the Twins on Thursday and then will head to Texas for a divisional matchup with the Rangers. First pitch on Friday night is set for 5:05 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert takes the mound for Seattle against Nathan Eovaldi.
