Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Signs Another New Deal in Japan

The DeNA BayStars are signing 1B/DH Mike Ford, who was with the team last season.



Ford, 32, had 8 HR in 32 G in Triple-A St. Paul this year. In NPB, he had a 90 OPS+ in the regular season but slashed .333/.412/.600 in 17 postseason PA.https://t.co/S9PGR2muJ7