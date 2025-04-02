Gunnar Henderson Could Return to Baltimore Orioles After Wednesday's Appearance in Minor Leagues
Wednesday night could be the last time that we see Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson in a Norfolk Tides uniform. According to Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Sun, Henderson could be done with his rehab assignment following the game and could return to the O's on Thursday.
He's been rehabbing a right intercostal strain that was suffered in spring training.
Gunnar Henderson will play tonight for Triple-A Norfolk and then the Orioles will make a decision on whether to activate him from the injured list for tomorrow or wait a day. Day game tomorrow complicates it somewhat for travel
The 23-year-old Alabama native is one of the best players in baseball, finishing fourth in the American League MVP voting a season ago. Heading into his fourth major league season, he's a .268 career hitter with 69 home runs.
He's helped lead the Orioles to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but they've come up short in both years. The O's won the American League East in 2023 but were beaten in the American League Division Series. In 2024, they finished second in the division and were swept in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals.
Thus far, he's 5-for-16 on his rehab assignment with the Tides. He's got two home runs and four RBIs. Lifetime, he's a .276 minor league hitter with 39 homers.
Henderson is a former second-round pick of the Orioles from the 2019 draft.
The Tides will play the Charlotte Knights (White Sox) at 6:35 p.m. ET.
