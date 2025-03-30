Boston Red Sox Reportedly in "Deep Talks" with Top Prospect About Contract Extension
The Boston Red Sox lost 4-3 to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, but all might not be lost for rookie and top prospect Kristian Campbell.
Campbell hit his first major league home run in the defeat, and now he's reportedly working on a contract extension.
Per Chris Cotillo of MassLIVE:
On the night he hit his first major league home run, Kristian Campbell and the Red Sox are in deep talks on a contract extension, according to multiple sources.
At this time, we don't have any idea on the kind of numbers being exchanged, but considering Campbell is already under contract for six years, any deal would figure to buy out at least one or two of his possible free agent years.
Team's will often try to lock up young players to pre-arbitration deals, but the success rate is hit or miss. The Atlanta Braves have had great success doing this, signing Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies to team friendly deals. Under new Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, the Red Sox have done this with Ceddanne Rafaela and Brayan Bello both.
Campbell is the No. 7 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He hit .330 last year in the minor leagues, only appearing in 19 games at the Triple-A level before earning his major league call-up this year.
The Red Sox are 1-2 on the young season and will finish out the series with the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET. But will Campbell have a new deal before the time first pitch is thrown?
