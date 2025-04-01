Gunnar Henderson of Baltimore Orioles Predicted to End Rehab Assignment ASAP
It appears that Gunnar Henderson's time in the minor leagues is about to come to an end, again. The superstar infielder, out with an intercostal strain, is reportedly set to return to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
He has been rehabbing with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, hitting .333 (4-for-12) with a home run and three RBIs.
Per Orioles' Insider Matt Weyrich:
Injury updates from Orioles’ Brandon Hyde:
-Colton Cowser will miss a “minimum” of 6-8 weeks with his thumb fracture
-Gunnar Henderson is on track to return when first eligible Thursday
-Jordan Westburg was a little “banged up” in spring and felt affects yesterday
The 23-year-old Alabama native is one of the best players in baseball, finishing fourth in the American League MVP voting a season ago. Heading into his fourth major league season, he's a .268 career hitter with 69 home runs.
He's helped lead the Orioles to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but they've come up short in both years. The O's won the American League East in 2023 but were beaten in the American League Division Series. In 2024, they finished second in the division and were swept in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals.
The Orioles are 3-2 on the young season and they'll resume their series with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
The Tides are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Charlotte to take on the Knights, who are the affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
