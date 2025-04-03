Minor League Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Key Starter Hits Home Run on Minor League Rehab Assignment

Zach Neto, who is out for the Angels while recovering from right shoulder surgery, hit a home run for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in 2024. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Zach Neto, the shortstop of the Los Angeles Angels, hit a home run on Thursday while rehabbing with the Salt Lake Bees. The Bees are the Angels' Triple-A affiliate. They were playing against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Neto, 24, is heading into his third year in the big leagues, all with the Angels. He's a .241 hitter with 32 home runs and 111 RBI. A solid runner, he's also got 35 career stolen bases. He's a former first-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Campbell University. He produced a 5.1 WAR last season, per Baseball Reference. He hit 23 homers.

The Angels are coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League West, but they feel better about their chances this season after adding Jorge Soler, Yusei Kikuchi, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Kenley Jansen. It's unclear how many more rehab games that Neto will need before the Angels feel he's ready to make his season debut. He did not play in Cactus League games, so you'd have to think the Angels will give him some time to get reps, but they are known to be aggressive at getting players back to the big leagues.

The Angels are off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday at 9:38 p.m. ET. It will be the home opener for the Halos, who will host the Cleveland Guardians.

The Angels are 4-2 while Cleveland is 2-4.

The Bees will continue to play the Bees on Friday.

