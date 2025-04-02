Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A Affiliate to Play One Game with Pizza-Related Identity
As alternate identities continue to be all the rage in Minor League Baseball, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will play one game this season as the "Lehigh Valley Tomato Pie."
The IronPigs are the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and apparently, a "Tomato Pie" is a staple in Philadelphia. The game will be played on May 23rd.
From a team-issued press release:
“Tomato Pie is quintessential Philadelphia,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. “Philadelphia-style tomato pie with a dusting of parmesan cheese is the best and only true tomato pie. I challenge anyone who feels differently.”
The Tomato Pie on-field look comes complete with a delectable jersey and hat. The jersey is a piece of Tomato Pie brought to life. With a tomato red base, flecks of parmesan cheese dot the jersey, with the Tomato Pie wordmark consisting of the correct order of: cheese, sauce, crust. The hat features a red bill and back with white front panel, with a perfect piece of Tomato Pie as the logo.
Lehigh Valley was postponed on Wednesday against the Rochester Red Wings but the two sides will play again on Thursday. As for the Phillies, they are coming off a season in which they won the National League East and advanced to the National League Division Series.
They are in action on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET as they take on the Colorado Rockies. Zack Wheeler, who finished second in the National League Cy Young voting last year, will pitch against Kyle Freeland.
