Milwaukee Brewers Ace Set to Make Rehab Start For Triple-A Nashville on Saturday
Congratulations are in order for Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff, who will make a rehab start on Saturday for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
It's been a long road back for Woodruff, who has been out since the end of the 2023 season because of a right shoulder injury. Curt Hogg, who covers the Brewers, says that Woodruff will throw approximately 65 pitches and they hope that will get him through four innings.
The 31-year-old is 46-26 lifetime with a 3.10 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021. For years, he paired with Corbin Burnes to make up one of the most dynamic top of the rotations in all of baseball. Burnes was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason.
Woodruff had surgery on the anterior capsule of his throwing shoulder at the end of 2023. The Brewers won the National League Central last season and advanced to the playoffs but lost in the wild card round to the New York Mets.
Milwaukee has been beset by a number of injuries this season already with Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, Aaron Civale, Tobias Myers and Nestor Cortes all requiring trips to the injured list.
At 8-6, the Brewers are still playing well this season and they'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Sounds will take on the Memphs Redbirds with the first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET.
The Redbirds are affiliated with the St. Louis Cardinals.
