Seattle Mariners' Triple-A Affiliate Set to Face Future Hall of Famer on Wednesday
The Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, will get the rare opportunity to face a future Hall of Famer on Wednesday afternoon.
Playing at 12:05 p.m. ET, the Rainiers will battle Clayton Kershaw as he makes a minor league rehab start with the Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Minor League Baseball is showing the game for free on MLB.tv.
Kershaw has been out all season because of a toe injury and a torn left meniscus. He re-signed with the Dodgers in the offseason and won't be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list almost the end of May.
A future Hall of Famer, Kershaw is one of the most accomplished pitchers of all-time, posting a 212-94 record and a lifetime 2.50 ERA. He's started 429 career games and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in both 2020 and 2024. He's just 32 strikeouts shy of the 3,000 mark. He also owns an MVP, three Cy Young Awards and a Gold Glove. He won the MVP in 2014.
As for the Rainiers, they currently sit at 8-8 on the season. With Top 100 prospects Cole Young and Harry Ford on the roster, as well as pitcher Logan Evans, the Rainiers have one of the best rosters in Minor League Baseball, according to multiple outlets.
As for the Mariners, they'll take on the Cincinnati Reds again on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller pitches against Nick Martinez.
