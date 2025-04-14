Seattle Mariners' All-Star Logan Gilbert Climbs Impressive Lists in Team History
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to move to 8-8 on the season. The win completed a 5-1 homestand for the M's, who have won four straight games after a sluggish start.
The wins were made even more impressive by the fact that the M's played so well in the face of losing Victor Robles and Ryan Bliss to long-term injuries. Cal Raleigh homered for the third consecutive game and Julio Rodriguez registered his second straight multi-hit game.
All-Star Logan Gilbert wasn't as crisp as he would have wanted to be, but he still did enough to earn his first win of the year on the mound. The tall righty tossed 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out seven. He's now 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA.
His performance also moved him up multiple impressive lists in team history, per MarinersPR:
- With his 5th strikeout of the game (struck out Joc Pederson in the 3rd inning), Gilbert moved into 7th all-time for most strikeouts with the Mariners…he now sits at 743 career strikeouts, trailing Freddy Garcia with 819.
- Gilbert became the 4th pitcher in Mariners history to record 32+ strikeouts across his first 4 starts of the season, joining Félix Hernández (2x: 2014, ’15), Randy Johnson (4x: 1993, ’95, ’96, ’98), and Mark Langston (2x: 1987, ’88).
The 27-year-old passed Erik Hanson for seventh in team history in the win. He's now 42-31 for his career with a 3.57 ERA.
The Mariners are off on Monday but they will take on the Cincinnati Reds for a new series beginning on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT.
