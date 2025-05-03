Los Angeles Dodgers Promoting Big Offseason Acquisition to Big Leagues
The Los Angeles Dodgers are promoting infielder Hyesong Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City, per a report from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
The Dodgers signed the Korean infielder this offseason after a solid career in the KBO, but elected not to put him on the major league roster at the outset of the season.
Reports indicated that decision was made to allow Kim to work on his hitting, and it appears to have paid dividends. He's hitting .252 in Triple-A with five homers, 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. A solid runner, Kim should give the Dodgers even more athleticism. He also has some infield versatility and can play second or short. He was even working in the outfield during spring training.
The 26-year-old is carrying a .798 OPS through 115 Triple-A at-bats. He signed a three-year deal worth $12.5 million that can increase to $22 million through subsequent options. Kim took the Dodgers offer over courtships from the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners, who likely would have inserted him as a starter right away.
The Dodgers will be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Roki Sasaki, also signed this past offseason after a career in Japan, will start for Los Angeles. He's gone 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA in his first exposure to Major League Baseball. Spencer Schwellenbach will take the ball for Atlanta. One of the best young starters in baseball, he's 1-2 thus far with a 2.87.
First pitch is 7:15 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE:
KIRBY LOADING: George Kirby, working back from injury with the Seattle Mariners, is expected to need a handful of rehab starts before making his return to the majors. How many starts will we see him get at the minor league level? CLICK HERE: