Here's How Many Minor League Rehab Games Seattle Mariners' George Kirby is Expected to Need
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly hoping to get back starting pitcher George Kirby from his shoulder issue before the end of May.
Kirby was shut down on March 7 with right shoulder inflammation. The team has been conservative with his treatment, and he just threw his first live bullpen session this past Monday in Seattle.
Things have apparently checked out well in the wake of that bullpen session, and Kirby appears ready for a rehab assignment, likely at a local spot like Triple-A Tacoma or Single-A Everett.
And according to Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations, the team is anticipating Kirby only needing two or three rehab starts. He made the comments on MLB Network on Friday, as relayed by Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.
Dipoto on the MLB Network with a bit of an injury update. Says Mariners are "hopeful" they will see both Kirby and Gilbert back by the end of the month. Says outlook is better than what it was initially. Said plan for Kirby is to make "at least 2, maybe 3" rehab starts.
For what it's worth, the High-A AquaSox will be home next week, as will the Triple-A Rainiers, so Kirby could pitch at either place and be within close eyes of Mariners personnel. Both minor league teams return home to start a new series on Tuesday, May 6.
An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 35-26 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA. He went 14-11 a season ago. The Mariners will look forward to getting him back as Logan Evans and Emerson Hancock are currently filling the rotation in the wake of injuries to Kirby and Logan Gilbert.
Seattle is 18-12 entering play on Friday night against the Texas Rangers (5:05 p.m. PT).
