Introducing the New Hampshire Space Potatoes: Baseball Topped By a History Lesson
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will be serving a side of history with their Double-A baseball three times this season.
The first of those contests is April 19, when the Fisher Cats will become -- for that evening -- the New Hampshire Space Potatoes.
Space Potatoes?
The moniker and accompanying logo the players will wear for their alternate identity (also on July 18 and Aug. 30) nights are throwbacks to two big parts of New Hampshire lore: potatoes and UFOs.
“I’ve been amazed at watching our staff bring the Space Potatoes identity to life,” said Taylor Fisher, the Fisher Cats general manager. “It’s been a lot of fun to combine two notable New Hampshire firsts into one brand, and I’m so excited to watch our fans get to enjoy it in 2025.”
So here is how the Space Potatoes came to be – and maybe only the most fervent history buffs in the Live Free or Die state know this.
The first white potato on American soil was found in Londonderry, N.H. – now known as Derry – in the early 18th century by Scottish Irish settlers. The little potato became the official vegetable of the state in 2013.
But New Hampshire also is known as the site of the Barney & Betty Hill incident, in which a couple traveling along Route 3 in the state’s famed White Mountains said they were abducted by aliens.
Space, meet potatoes.
That isn’t the only alternate identity for the Fisher Cats. They also have been known to go by the name Manchester Chicken Tenders to commemorate the invention of the chicken tender at a local restaurant in 1974.
Whatever the franchise calls itself, the place to watch the Toronto Blue Jays’ Double-A Affiliate is Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The team’s season begins April 4 at home against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
Related MiLB Stories
RETURNING: Buffalo Bisons bring back manager who could make history to run Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate CLICK HERE:
GET YOUR TICKETS: Yankees' Triple-A affiliate giving fans a rooting interest in March Madness CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE: