Buffalo Bisons Bring Back Manger Who Could Make History to Run Blue Jays' Triple-A Affiliate
Casey Candaele is returning for his fifth season as manager of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the Toronto Blue Jays announced.
Since taking over at the helm of the Herd, Candaele has racked up 266 wins, which trails only Marty Brown’s 312. The 79 wins posted by the Bisons in 2021 were the most in a single season in franchise history since the 2005 team won 82.
Candaele, 64, has an extensive history with the Blue Jays.
He has 365 wins as a manager in the organization since starting in 2018 with the Class-A Dunedin Blue Jays, but he also has served as the minor league field coordinator for the franchise as well as the Toronto interim bench coach in July 2022.
When the Bisons won the 2021 Triple-A East Northeast Division championship, Candaele became the first person in the team’s modern era to become a champion as both a player and manager. Candaele was a member of the Bisons team – then a Cleveland affiliate – that won the 1997 American Association East Division and the league title.
As a player, Candaele spent parts of nine seasons with the Montreal Expos, Houston Astros and Cleveland. An infielder/outfielder, he appeared in 754 games and had a career average of .250 with 483 hits and 139 RBIs.
And here’s a fun fact about Candaele. When he made his major league debut on June 5, 1986, he became part of what is believed to be the first mother-son tandem to play professional baseball. His mother, Helen Callaghan, was a star in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, highlighted in the movie “A League of Their Own.”
Candaele’s 2025 staff includes pitching coach Drew Hayes and hitting coach Ryan Long, both returning from last season. Cesar Martin will be the bench coach.
Candaele and the Bisons open the 2025 season at home March 28 against the Rochester Red Wings. The Blue Jays open the prior day against American League East rival Baltimore.
Related MiLB Stories
MEET THE NEW MET: Well-traveled college pitcher Andrew Carson is getting his chance in the minor leagues. CLICK HERE:
WHAT’S AHEAD?: Different ideas have emerged about the future of top prospect Brandon Sproat with the New York Mets. CLICK HERE:
HE’S A PEACH: Meet Fuzzy, the mascot of the Atlanta Braves’ new Double-A affiliate and learn more about the Columbus Clingstones. CLICK HERE: