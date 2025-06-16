Arkansas' Gage Wood, a Top MLB Prospect, Makes History with No-Hitter at MCWS
This time next month, right-hander Gage Wood will be a major league prospect. Until then, the Arkansas pitcher will enjoy the remarkable feat he achieved Monday in an elimination game in the 2025 Men's College World Series.
Behind 19 strikeouts, Wood threw the third no-hitter in MCWS history and the first since 1960, according to MLB.com. The Razorbacks eliminated Murray State from the eight-team field and will play the loser of the game between UCLA and LSU on Tuesday in another elimination game.
It was a game the crowd in Omaha, Neb., won't soon forget, Wood threw 119 pitches -- 83 of them for strikes -- and struck out the final five batters. When leadoff man Jonathan Hogart struck out swinging to end the game, the celebration began.
Wood faced one batter over the minimum. He had a perfect game going through seven innings but hit second baseman Dom Decker to lead off the inning and give Murrary State its only runner of the contest.
Wood looked back to that pitch -- and not his enormous feat -- in the immediate aftermath of the game.
“I shouldn’t have hit the guy,” Wood said. “That’s it. That’s all I got to say.”
MLB Pipeline ranks Wood as the No. 50 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft, but he is widely expected to be a first-round pick when the draft begins July 13 in Atlanta. His performance on Monday certainly shot him up some draft boards.
Here's what MLB Pipeline has to say about Wood.
Wood has one of the best fastballs in the Draft, sitting at 94-96 mph and reaching 98. Its combination of velocity and carry, along with his low release height and flat approach angle, produce elite rates of chases, as well as overall and in-zone swing and misses. He relies heavily on his heater and a power 82-85 mph curveball that shows flashes of becoming a plus pitch.
Wood's upper-80s slider isn't nearly as effective as his curve and he barely uses a changeup with similar velocity and decent fade. After battling the strike zone as a freshman, he has carried a five percent walk rate the last two seasons. He has the ingredients to succeed as a starter, though he has also had shoulder issues in high school and will have to prove he can handle the workload.
