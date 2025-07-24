Baltimore Orioles Ink Highly-Touted MLB Draft Pick to Massive Above-Slot Bonus
The Baltimore Orioles have signed supplemental first rounder Slater de Brun to an above-slot deal, MLB.com's Jim Callis reported Thursday afternoon.
The 18-year-old outfielder, who had been committed to Vanderbilt, secured a $4 million signing bonus from the Orioles. As the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, De Brun carried a slot value of $2.6314 million.
De Brun led Summit High School (Ore.) to a state championship earlier this year, batting .370 with 22 stolen bases, 26 RBIs and 35 runs his senior season.
Off the field, de Bruin produces music under the stage name Lil Slayyy.
The Orioles led all teams with four selections before the start of the second round. De Brun was the fourth or those high picks, hearing his name called after Auburn outfielder/catcher Ike Irish at No. 19, Coastal Carolina catcher Caden Bodine at No. 30 and Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy at No. 31.
De Brun was the top prep pick in Baltimore's draft class and the 18th high schooler to come off the board overall. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound prospect entered the draft as the top high school outfielder in his class.
