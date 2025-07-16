Baltimore Orioles Praised For Cobbling Together Top-Ranked 2025 MLB Draft Class
In case their farm system hadn't earned enough praise already, the Baltimore Orioles continued to lap up the accolades in Atlanta this week.
MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis ranked which organizations did the best job "hoarding talent" in the 2025 MLB Draft on Tuesday, slotting the Orioles in at No. 1. They beat out the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox.
Baltimore took full advantage of having four picks before the second round, leading the way with six selections from MLB Pipeline's Top 100 big board.
The Orioles took Auburn outfielder/catcher Ike Irish at No. 19 overall, then turned around and picked Coastal Carolina catcher Caden Bodine at No. 30. They managed to snag Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy at No. 31, adding to reigning Golden Spikes Award winner to their farm system, before picking up the top-ranked high school outfielder in Slater de Brun at No. 37.
Baltimore added Michigan State left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa in the second, Georgia right-handed pitcher JT Quinn in competitive balance round B, Vanderbilt outfielder RJ Austin in the third, UC Irvine shortstop Colin Yeaman and USC left-handed pitcher Caden Hunter in the sixth.
After the Orioles already developed Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo in recent years – to say nothing of the prospects they traded like Joey Ortiz, DL Hall, Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby – it seems like the rich got richer at this year's first-year player draft.
