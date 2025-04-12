Pittsburgh Pirates' Electric Top Prospect Surpasses Chandler Simpson in Amazing Speed Stat
When it comes to speed in the minor leagues, all the conversation is about Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Chandler Simpson. And that is certainly justified, considering that Simpson stole 104 bases last season.
However, perhaps we should be paying attention to Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin, who beat Simpson in a speed category on Friday night.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Fastest home-to-third times on triples in MLB/MiLB in 2025:
11.22: Corbin Carroll
11.42: Jarren Duran
11.44: Konnor Griffin
11.45: Chandler Simpson
The @Pirates' 2024 first-rounder notched 4 RBIs on an all-around night at Single-A for @The_Marauders.
Still just 18 years old, Griffin was selected No. 9 overall last year. He was the National High School Player of the Year. This is his first taste of professional baseball, and he's hitting .231 through just the first seven games of the season. He does have a home run already. He's the No. 2 prospect in the organization, behind pitcher Bubba Chandler.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
With at least plus speed, Griffin has 30-30 potential and the ability to play multiple positions very well. His arm that fired mid-90s fastballs off the mound and quickness to cover a lot of ground are plusses on the dirt and in the outfield, so he’ll continue to see time at shortstop and center field as he starts his pro career. More evaluators see center as a better long-term home, but he’s the kind of athlete teams let tell them where they fit best.
Griffin will be back in action on Saturday as Bradenton plays against Palm Beach.
