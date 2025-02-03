Minor League Baseball

Syracuse Triple-A Team Looking to Snap History-Making Drought in 2025

The New York city, which houses the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, has the longest title drought in the minor leagues.

Members of the 2021 Akron Rubberducks were presented with their championship rings before a Minor League Baseball game at Canal Park.
America’s Bicentennial. The founding of both Apple and Microsoft. The big-screen debut of the first “Rocky” picture.

There’s no debate that a lot of memorable events occurred in 1976. But does anyone remember the Syracuse Chiefs?

Then the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Chiefs won the 1976 International League title, defeating the Richmond Braves. Future major leaguers Ron Guidry, Dave Bergman and Ken Claywere among those on the Syracuse roster.

The 2025 season marks the 50th anniversary of that championship, and according to MiLB.com, the Syracuse club now has the longest title drought of any minor league team eligible to compete for one.

In all, eight teams haven’t hoisted a minor league championship trophy since the turn of the century. They are, with the date of their most recent title:

Syracuse Mets (formerly Chiefs), last won 1976

Las Vegas Aviators (formerly Stars), 1988

Iowa Cubs, 1993

Salt Lake Bees, founded 1994, never won

Beloit Sky Carp (formerly Snappers), 1995

Rochester Red Wings, 1997

Charlotte Knights, 1999

Harrisburg Senators, 1999

Will 2025 finally be the year the Syracuse Mets snap the drought?

The parent New York Mets have spent more than $900 million in free agency since the end of the 2024 season, inking star outfielder Juan Soto as well as pitchers Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes. Owner Steve Cohen is putting his money behind a run to the World Series, and if the Mets are to win their first championship since 1986, a strong Triple-A team will be essential.

Syracuse begins its 2025 season on March 28 with three games at the Worcester Red Sox, then open their home season on April 1 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Jami Leabow
