Syracuse Triple-A Team Looking to Snap History-Making Drought in 2025
America’s Bicentennial. The founding of both Apple and Microsoft. The big-screen debut of the first “Rocky” picture.
There’s no debate that a lot of memorable events occurred in 1976. But does anyone remember the Syracuse Chiefs?
Then the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Chiefs won the 1976 International League title, defeating the Richmond Braves. Future major leaguers Ron Guidry, Dave Bergman and Ken Claywere among those on the Syracuse roster.
The 2025 season marks the 50th anniversary of that championship, and according to MiLB.com, the Syracuse club now has the longest title drought of any minor league team eligible to compete for one.
In all, eight teams haven’t hoisted a minor league championship trophy since the turn of the century. They are, with the date of their most recent title:
Syracuse Mets (formerly Chiefs), last won 1976
Las Vegas Aviators (formerly Stars), 1988
Iowa Cubs, 1993
Salt Lake Bees, founded 1994, never won
Beloit Sky Carp (formerly Snappers), 1995
Rochester Red Wings, 1997
Charlotte Knights, 1999
Harrisburg Senators, 1999
Will 2025 finally be the year the Syracuse Mets snap the drought?
The parent New York Mets have spent more than $900 million in free agency since the end of the 2024 season, inking star outfielder Juan Soto as well as pitchers Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes. Owner Steve Cohen is putting his money behind a run to the World Series, and if the Mets are to win their first championship since 1986, a strong Triple-A team will be essential.
Syracuse begins its 2025 season on March 28 with three games at the Worcester Red Sox, then open their home season on April 1 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
