A's Expected to Reward Top Prospect Henry Bolte After Red-Hot Stretch

Athletics outfield prospect Henry Bolte has been on an absolute tear at the plate over the past few days. In fact, the young outfielder's recent offensive production has reportedly set the stage for him to test his skills at the next level.

Bolte, the A's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to make his big league debut this week, according to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. The A's have not officially announced this promotion yet, but with the team having an off day on Monday, the 22-year-old could get his first taste of MLB action on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

From last Thursday to Saturday, Bolte went on a stretch at the dish that most baseball players at any level can only dream about replicating. The young outfielder got a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats over those three days, turning in two straight 5-for-5 games as well. Overall, from May 7 to 9, Bolte went 13-for-15 with four homers, four doubles, and seven RBIs for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. That type of production was obviously enough to convince the A's to add his scorching-hot bat to their big league lineup.

How does Henry Bolte fit in the A's lineup?

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics right fielder Henry Bolte (33) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

A's shortstop Jacob Wilson left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury after making a diving play up the middle. As a result, if Wilson ends up missing any time or being placed on the injured list, it seems like that could pave the way for Bolte's reported promotion. That move would only make sense from an offensive standpoint, though, since Bolte doesn't play shortstop.

Regardless, it seems like the young outfielder's recent hot stretch at the plate has forced the A's to try to find a way to get him in the major league lineup. Carlos Cortes has been one of the biggest surprises for the A's so far this year, hitting .355 in 32 games. So, if the A's want to keep Cortes in their lineup right now, Bolte could enter a battle with Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom for outfield playing time.

Either way, many A's fans will be interested to see if Bolte can carry his recent Triple-A production into his MLB debut.