A's Top Outfield Prospect Records Consecutive 5-Hit Games in Triple-A

One of the Athletics' top prospects has put on a show in Triple-A with some jaw-dropping offensive production over the past few days.

Outfielder Henry Bolte, the A's No. 5 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 5-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, and five RBIs for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday. That's obviously an impressive performance on its own, but the 22-year-old also went 5-for-5 with two homers, two doubles, and a triple on Friday. Dating back to the end of Thursday's game, the young outfielder had 12 straight hits over the last three days.

With this recent scorching-hot streak at the plate, Bolte is now hitting .351 in 36 Triple-A games this year. The 2022 second-round draft pick has 12 homers, 28 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases to begin the 2026 season. And if he continues to tear the cover off the ball, the A's might have to consider adding his bat to their big league lineup.

Will the A's make room for Henry Bolte in their lineup?

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics right fielder Henry Bolte (33) hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The A's already have an exciting young core of position players, including first baseman Nick Kurtz and shortstop Jacob Wilson. They also have several options in the outfield, such as Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, Zack Gelof, and Carlos Cortes. And that doesn't even factor in Brent Rooker, who occasionally plays outfield when he isn't being used as the team's regular designated hitter.

Keeping all that in mind, even with the way Bolte has been hitting so far this year in Triple-A, there doesn't seem to be an immediate opening for him to get everyday playing time in the majors right now. Injuries are an inevitability in pro sports, though, and if any of the A's outfielders got hurt, the 22-year-old would seemingly be toward the top of the list of potential candidates to get called up.

Bolte has played just 70 career games so far in Triple-A. But in those 70 games, the top prospect is hitting .328 with 14 homers, 42 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. As things stand, it seems like the young outfielder is destined to continue his development in the minors for now. If he keeps swinging the bat the way he has at the end of this week, though, Bolte could force himself into the A's plans for this season.