After Crushing Injury to Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets Have Minor League Options to Step In
The New York Mets will open the season with catcher Francisco Alvarez on the injured list after he broke the hamate bone in his left hand during live batting practice over the weekend.
Who will be the next man – er, catcher – up for the Mets?
“It’s a big blow when your starting catcher goes down. But guys will step up," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Sunday, as reported by SNY.tv. "Guys will get opportunities.”
Mendoza said Luis Torrens will start at catcher in the absence of Alvarez, but the Mets have four non-roster invitees at their camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla., vying for the backup job, waiting to grab that opportunity.
They are Kevin Parada, 23, the Mets’ first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft; journeyman Jakson Reetz, 29, who has eight MLB games to his credit; Hayden Senger, 27, in the Mets farm system since being drafted in the 24th round in 2018; and 27-year-old Chris Williams, who spent six seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization before signing as a free agent with the Mets.
With the season starting March 27 on the road against the Houston Astros, these non-roster players have a short span in which to make a big impression.
After the news emerged about the Alvarez injury on Sunday, Reetz struck the first blow in the competition, hitting a first-inning grand slam in the 7-6 spring training victory over the Washington Nationals.
Mendoza and David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the Mets, undoubtedly will talk about the position.
“We feel good with what we have in house,” Mendoza said. “I’m pretty sure David and the group will be looking for outside (options) as well, as he always does. But yeah, you hate to see it … but again, it’s a chance for someone else to step up."
The Mets expect Alvarez to miss six to eight weeks.
