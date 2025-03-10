Chicago White Sox Fans Can Celebrate: Roster for Spring Breakout Gets High Marks
This kind of news is just what Chicago White Sox fans need to hear.
After a disastrous 41-121 season that set the MLB record for the most losses in a season, the White Sox are ready to roll out an impressive group of prospects Sunday when they face the Colorado Rockies in the Spring Breakout game.
The Spring Breakout is designed to showcase a team’s top prospects, and MLB. Pipeline ranked the rosters for the event, giving Chicago the nod at No. 2.
The list starts with left-hander Noah Schultz, ranked No. 16 in the Top 100 prospects list, as well as catcher Kyle Teel (No. 32), left-hander Hagen Smith (No. 34), shortstop Colson Montgomery (No. 39), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 54) and catcher Edgar Quero (No. 65).
The White Sox have built the impressive list of prospects through the draft and trades, most recently the deal that sent pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.
Here’s what MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra had to say about the White Sox prospect group:
The White Sox are in the midst of a rebuild, so there’s no way better for Chicago to exhibit the talent that’s coming than by getting as much of it on the same field as once. Accordingly, all six of the Sox Top 100 prospects are included on the Spring Breakout roster. The two best left-handed pitching prospects in Schultz and Smith could go back-to-back at the start of the game. Teel, Braden Montgomery and Chase Meidroth (No. 8 on the White Sox prospect rankings) could feature in the same lineup, all having been key pieces in the Garrett Crochet return. Beyond the Top 100 contingent, Chicago’s top 14 prospects were included on the Breakout roster. How many will we see as regulars on the South Side? Check back in five years, but don’t be shocked if it’s a few.
The White Sox have put together a strong crop of prospects, and if they develop as projected, the team’s rebuilding effort could pay off soon enough.
Related MiLB Stories
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE:
GET YOUR TICKETS: Yankees' Triple-A affiliate giving fans a rooting interest in March Madness CLICK HERE:
HE’S A PEACH: Meet Fuzzy, the mascot of the Atlanta Braves’ new Double-A affiliate and learn more about the Columbus Clingstones. CLICK HERE: