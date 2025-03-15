Another Chicago White Sox Pitching Prospect is Drawing Rave Reviews This Spring
After going 41-121 a season ago, the Chicago White Sox are likely destined for another very rough year in 2025.
However, despite the looming struggles at the major league level, there are plenty of reasons for optimism at the minor league level. Chicago's farm system is stocked with Top-100 prospects, including pitchers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, but there is another prospect reportedly turning heads this spring: Grant Taylor.
ESPN's Jeff Passan had this to say on Friday in his 30-team preview:
Taylor, an imposing right-hander with a big-league-ready body at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, spent his spring sitting at 99.2 mph with his fastball. With four other pitches -- mostly cutters and curveballs, with sliders and changeups sprinkled in -- Taylor isn't just a power arm destined for the bullpen. He could move fast and is firmly part of a future rotation primed to include Schultz, Smith and whoever stands out this year.
Taylor is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He was just optioned to minor league camp but is predicted to make his debut in 2026.
Now 22, Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft out of LSU. He played there with Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who were selected 1-2 in that same draft.
Taylor has never played above A-Ball, so it's unclear where he'll start the season this year. Presuming he starts in A-Ball or Double-A, his regular season will begin on April 4.
The MLB season opens up on March 27.
