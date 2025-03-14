Seattle Mariners Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including Sending Speedster to MiLB Camp
The Seattle Mariners made a flurry of roster moves on Friday, including sending multiple players to Triple-A and/or minor league camp.
Per the M's PR group on social media:
Spring Training Roster Moves:
Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma:
Will Klein, RHP
Re-assigned to minor league camp:
Nick Dunn, INF
Samad Taylor, INF/OF
Released:
Neftali Feliz, RHP
Taylor was designated for assignment this past January and then outrighted to the minor leagues, meaning he's not currently on the 40-man roster, so he figures destined to start the year at Triple-A Tacoma.
A 26-year-old speedster, Taylor broke in to the big leagues in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals. He played 31 games for Kansas City that year, stealing eight bases and registering a .200 batting average. The Mariners brought him in for the 2024 season, and he played in just three games, going 2-for-5 at the plate. He can play in the infield and the outfield.
He hit .350 this spring (7-for-20) with a homer, seven RBI and three stolen bases.
Dunn, 28, hit .350 as well with three RBI. Yet to make his major league debut, he hit .316 at Triple-A Memphis last year.
Klein, 25, is a former highly regarded prospect from the Kansas City Royals organization. He struck out eight batters in 5.0 innings this spring, pitching to a 3.60 ERA. He has made eight MLB appearances before.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next week and a half before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
