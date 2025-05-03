Prospect Who Just Recently Started Pitching Has Become Completely Lights Out For Mets Affiliate
New York Mets minor leaguer Anthony Nunez has become quite the revelation for the organization. Nunez, who just started pitching professionally in 2024, has become lights out on the mound. While pitching for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, he has surrendered just one hit in 12.1 innings. He's given up no earned runs and struck out 20.
Still just 23 years old, he's already had a fascinating career arc. He made his professional debut in 2019 with the San Diego Padres Rookie League affiliate, but he was a hitter. He hit .222 with 11 RBIs and three stolen bases. After the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, he hit just .208 in 26 games for the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm in 2021.
At that point, he went to college and played three seasons at Tampa before resurfacing as a pitcher with New York. Though he's not listed among the team's Top 30 prospects, he could work his way into the organization's plans on the mound, especially as a back-end reliever.
At the big-league level, the Mets were rained out against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. The two teams will play again on Sunday as part of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. First pitch of Game 1 will come at 1:15 p.m. ET while Game 2 will be played at 6:15 p.m.
The Mets enter play at 22-11 overall and in first place in the National League East. They got to the National League Championship Series a year ago.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE:
KIRBY LOADING: George Kirby, working back from injury with the Seattle Mariners, is expected to need a handful of rehab starts before making his return to the majors. How many starts will we see him get at the minor league level? CLICK HERE: