Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Former Rockies Speedster to Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with utility player Garrett Hampson.
The Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks, made the announcement on social media. They are excited because there's a chance that Hampson ends up playing for them. Hampson is from Reno and played at Reno High School.
Welcome home, Garrett!
The @DBacks signed Reno native Garrett Hampson to a 1-year Minor League Free Agent contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training!
Garrett spent his high school baseball days with @BaseballReno
Of course, Hampson is trying his best to make the major league club, but it would be a nice story if he were to appear in some games for the Aces.
A seven-year veteran, Hampson is now 30 years old. He's played for the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals. A solid runner, Hampson has 64 career steals and can offer versatility all over the diamond.
He's a lifetime .240 hitter who hit a career-best 11 home runs in 2021.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a season in which they finished third in the National League West and missed the playoffs. However, they've continued to elevate their roster by acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor and ace pitcher Corbin Burnes this offseason.
They did lose Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker, who signed with the Houston Astros.
Spring training begins in just under two weeks and the Triple-A season for the Aces begins on March 28.
Major League Opening Day is March 27.
