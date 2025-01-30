Los Angeles Dodgers Have Highly-Rated Farm System in Addition to Stacked MLB Roster
Simply put: The Los Angeles Dodgers have got it going on from an organizational perspective.
The Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 and have added to their stacked major league roster in 2025 by bringing in Blake Snell, Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott. Furthermore, they brought back Teoscar Hernandez, locked up Tommy Edman and get back injured pitchers Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow.
They have the best roster and the biggest budget in baseball, but it doesn't stop there. According to Keith Law of The Athletic, they also have the No. 3 farm system in the sport, which is aided by Japanese import Roki Sasaki. The team signed Sasaki this offseason with international bonus pool money.
The Dodgers’ system right now still has a bunch of high-upside position players and arms, with an emphasis on athletes, complemented by some higher-floor finds from the college ranks in the draft, usually coming beyond the first round.
According to the latest MLB Pipeline rankings, the Dodgers have six Top-100 prospects. By having such a big budget at the major league-level, the Dodgers have largely been able to avoid having to trade top prospects in trades. Therefore, they have been able to continue to stockpile and develop the farm system.
Law also mentions that the Dodgers have continued to keep a big scouting staff and a big scouting budget.
The Dodgers will report to spring training in Glendale, Ariz. in just over two weeks. Major League Opening Day is March 27 with most minor league levels opening on April 5.
