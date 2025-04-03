Arizona Diamondbacks Top Prospect Using Versatility Which Could Get Him Back to Big Leagues
Coming out of spring training, it was hard to see the path back to the big leagues for Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar.
Lawlar, a shortstop by trade, is blocked by former All-Star Geraldo Perdomo, who was just given a long-term contract extension. Furthermore, superstar Ketel Marte is at second and 30-home run slugger Eugenio Suarez is at third.
So, where will Lawlar play if he is to get back to Arizona? What if the answer is all of them? Lawlar has drawn starts at second base, third base and shortstop for the Triple-A Reno Aces thus far. Perhaps his versatility is the key to his way back, either as a utility player or as a potential injury replacement.
Preseason, Lawlar was ranked as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in the sport and the No. 13 prospect overall by Baseball America. He's ranked No. 10 by MLB Pipeline right now after the graduation of Dylan Crews. Lawlar had just 85 at-bats in 2024 because of injury, so extra reps at the minor league-level are certainly beneficial.
The 22-year-old Texas native has 31 career at-bats at the big-league level, making his debut in 2023. He played just 23 games across three minor league levels in 2024, hitting .318 in those 85 at-bats.
He was healthy enough to play 27 games in the Dominican Winter League this year, hitting .237 with three home runs for Tigres del Licey.
He's hitting .167 for the Aces thus far (3-for-18). He owns two stolen bases and a .318 on-base percentage.
