Arizona Diamondbacks Top Prospect Gets Vote of Confidence From General Manager
On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks came to a contract extension with shorstop Geraldo Perdomo.
On Wednesday, we opined that that could mean bad news for D'Backs top prospect Jordan Lawlar, who now appears "stuck" in the minor leagues.
However, later on Wednesday, general manager Mike Hazen said that's not the case. He made the comments on Arizona Sports radio:
“I think the history over the last year or so he was hurt for the majority of last year. Obviously, he came up in ’23 and did a really good job for us at the end of the season and nothing has changed with regards to Jordan Lawlar. And when Jordan Lawlar is ready to be on this team, Jordan Lawlar’s gonna be on this team.”
Lawlar was just ranked as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in the sport and the No. 13 prospect overall by Baseball America. He had just 85 at-bats in 2024 because of injury.
The 22-year-old Texas native has 31 career at-bats at the big-league level, making his aforementioned debut in 2023. Lawlar was on the Diamondbacks roster as they got to the World Series that season. He played just 23 games across three minor league levels in 2024, hitting .318 in those 85 at-bats.
He was healthy enough to play 27 games in the Dominican Winter League this year, hitting .237 with three home runs for Tigres del Licey, who advanced to the Dominican League finals.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a season in which they finished third in the National League West and missed the playoffs. They went out and signed former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes this winter.
