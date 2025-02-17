Now With Minnesota Twins, Former Top Prospect Says He Doesn't Want to Be Minor Leaguer For Life
Earlier this offseason, former top prospect Diego Cartaya was caught in the crosshairs of the Los Angeles Dodgers loaded roster.
Now, he's trying to earn a spot with the Minnesota Twins as they work to make the playoffs once again.
Cartaya was ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the Dodgers organization in 2024 but he was No. 1 in 2022 and 2023, according to MLB Pipeline. He was designated for assignment this past January to make room for Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim.
Cartaya hit just .221 last season in 95 games, but he did connect on 11 homers and brought home 52 runs. He hit a career-high 22 homers back in the 2022 season, also playing 95 games.
He's never played more than 95 games in a season.
Cartaya was the subject of a story recently in the Minneapolis Star Tribune in which he addressed his career and his former top prospect status.
Per Bobby Nightengale on "X:"
Former Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya hopes to remake himself with the Twins this year. “I just think ‘prospect’ means that you’re a minor leaguer, and I don’t want to be a minor leaguer for my whole life.”
Cartaya is currently one of four catchers on the 40-man roster for Minnesota, joining veterans Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vazquez. Jair Camargo is also there.
Minnesota is coming off a season in which it finished fourth in the American League Central, missing the playoffs as result of a late-season collapse.
If Cartaya is unable to make the roster, he'll likely begin the year in Triple-A.
