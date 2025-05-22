Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A Affiliate Goes Viral after Unbelievable Walk-Off Play
The promotion for the Triple-A Reno Aces’ game against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday was called Wild Wednesday.
Maybe no promotion ever has been more appropriately named.
The Aces, the top affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, headed into the bottom of the ninth inning down 4-3 against reliever Antoine Kelly, who entered the game for the Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate).
The leadoff hitter, Aramis Garcia, reached base on a throwing error and advanced to second on a slow groundout. Cristian Pache was hit by a pitch, and Andy Weber followed with a ground-ball single to left to load the bases.
The next batter, Connor Kaiser, lined a ball that rolled all the way to the fence in right-center field, scoring Garcia easily to tie the game. But as Pache approached home, he was tripped up by one of his teammates who had spilled out of the dugout in a premature celebration. Pache was called out at home following interference.
As confused players stood on the field, an alert base coach signaled to Weber to keep running from first, and he crossed the plate with the winning run.
You really have to see what happened to believe it, and the Aces provided the video of the play that secured the 5-4 win.
It was the second consecutive walk-off win for the Aces.
Kaiser, the ninth-inning hero, said he didn’t see just what happened. He also will need to watch the video to recognize just what he was a part of.
“I saw the ball go over [the second baseman] and then everyone stopped and I was like what's going on and I think I just stayed at second and everyone was like pointing to keep going,” he said. “So, yeah, that's all I saw.”
